Tennessee Titans Reportedly Cut Veteran Defensive Back

After three seasons with the Tennessee Titans, veteran cornerback Malcolm Butler is now a free agent.

The Titans have informed the 31-year-old Butler they are releasing him, according to multiple reports. The news comes three years after Tennessee signed Butler to a five-year, $61 million contract.

A former Patriots Super Bowl hero, Butler was a key piece for the Titans over the last three seasons. He missed seven games in 2019 due to a broken wrist before returning to start all 16 contests last fall.

Butler recorded a career-high 100 tackles in 2020 while equaling a seasonal best with four interceptions. He also tallied 14 passes defensed.

Titans release cornerback Malcolm Butler, per source. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 9, 2021

Butler will likely draw some solid interest on the open market. He can still be a quality player in a secondary, and the fact he was durable last season is a major plus.

NFL free agency does not officially begin until next week, but because Butler was released, he is eligible to engage with teams immediately.