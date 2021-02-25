Tennessee Titans Reportedly “Shopping” Former First-Round Pick

After disastrous rookie season in 2020, Isaiah Wilson appears to be on his way out of the Tennessee Titans organization. The first rounder out of Georgia tweeted that he was “done” with the team that drafted him earlier this week, becoming his latest infraction in a year full of them.

On Thursday, NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported that the team has taken the next step in the divorce. The Titans have actively shopped Wilson on the open market, meaning that the 22-year-old’s time in Nashville is up.

“The #Titans have shopped first-round tackle Isaiah Wilson, sources say, open to dealing the former Georgia standout. After a rough rookie season that included a suspension and stint on the non-football injury list, a fresh start may benefit all parties,” Rapoport tweeted on Thursday afternoon.

The move is far from surprising given the laundry list of mistakes made by Wilson over the past few months. Last September, the 22-year-old was arrested for a DUI prior to the start of the season. He later missed the first five games of the Titans’ campaign on the reserve/COVID-19 list, but was seen partying maskless on New Year’s Eve. Tennessee also suspended him for a game in December after he violated team rules and Wilson spent the end of the season on the non-football illness list.

He played just four snaps in a Titans jersey.

General manager Jon Robinson didn’t hold anything back when recently speaking about Wilson’s standing within the organization. His comments hinted that the rookie’s days were numbered with the Titans, barring a remarkable turnaround.

“We did a lot of work on him leading up to the draft,” Robinson said of Wilson. “The player that was here in the fall was not the player we evaluated. He’s going to have to make a determination if he wants to play pro football. That’s on him.”

At this point, there’s no telling what interest the Titans will get on the market for the former 29th overall pick. Although Wilson clearly boasts ample natural talent, his issues off of the field may hold him back in the NFL.