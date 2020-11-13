Ryan Tannehill Has Brutally Honest Response To Blowout Loss vs. Colts

Ryan Tannehill and the Tennessee Titans had a golden opportunity to send a statement to the rest of the AFC on Thursday night. However, they were simply unable to flex their muscles against the Indianapolis Colts.

Tennessee started off strong with an early touchdown pass from Tannehill to D’Onta Foreman. That was just about all she wrote for Tennessee’s offense though, as it managed to put up just 17 points.

Last night’s loss to the Colts actually dropped the Titans to second place in the AFC South. It’s officially gut-check time for Mike Vrabel’s squad.

When talking to reporters after the game, Tannehill said “When you’re down three scores at the end, obviously it’s a sick feeling, and not one I want to have again.”

Ryan Tannehill struggled mightily against Indianapolis, completing just 15-of-27 pass attempts for 147 yards and a touchdown. It was by far his worst performance of the season.

Indianapolis also did an excellent job taking away Tannehill’s favorite target, second-year wideout A.J. Brown. He had just one catch for 21 yards, as he was matched up with Xavier Rhodes for most of the night. The Colts took home a 34-17 win on Thursday night.

Things won’t get any easier for the Tennessee Titans this season. Next weekend they’ll take on the Baltimore Ravens, and we’d have to imagine that Lamar Jackson wants to avenge last year’s playoff loss.

If the Titans want to upset the Ravens on the road, they’ll need Tannehill at his very best.

[NFL.com]