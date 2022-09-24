Tennessee Titans Star Reportedly Out For The Season

CLEVELAND, OH - OCTOBER 22: A player rests on a Tennessee Titans helmet before the game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 22, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

During this past Monday night's game between the Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans, offensive tackle Taylor Lewan went down with a knee injury. Unfortunately, the latest update on his status is not good at all.

Lewan's podcast, Bussin' With The Boys, announced that he'll miss the rest of the season due to his knee injury.

"We come to you with sad news," the official Twitter account of Bussin' With The Boys wrote. "The boy, Taylor Lewan, is out for the season after his knee injury in the Buffalo game last week."

This is devastating news for the Titans.

Lewan, a former first-round pick out of Michigan, has earned Pro Bowl honors three times in his NFL career. Since 2014, he has appeared in 103 games.

When Lewan left Monday's game early, Dennis Daley replaced him.

Daley will most likely start at left tackle for the Titans during Lewan's absence. The former sixth-round pick began his career on the Carolina Panthers.

As for Lewan, this is the second time in the past few years that he'll need to overcome a serious knee injury. During the 2020 season, he suffered a torn ACL.