Look: Titans Player Suspended For Stepping On Opponent

The Tennessee Titans not only got run off the field by the Cleveland Browns last Sunday. One of their players was also hit with a suspension for a dirty play.

The NFL has suspended Titans defensive lineman Teair Tart for one game. Why? After getting blocked out of making a play by a Browns offensive lineman (who fell down in the process), Tart proceeded to run back towards the play while stepping on the offensive lineman in the process.

The NFL doesn’t tolerate dirty plays like this. The last thing the league can afford to do is allow plays like this to slide.

Tart will serve a one-game suspension as a result of his actions. Take a look below.

The #NFL has affirmed the 1-game suspension of #Titans Teair Tart for stepping on #Browns OL Wyatt Teller pic.twitter.com/JpLWP20RTu — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 11, 2020

The Titans, meanwhile, fell to 8-4 on the season this past Sunday. The Browns jumped out to a 38-7 lead at the half and then took the foot off the gas, allowing the Titans to make it a one-score ball-game by the final buzzer.

Tennessee and Indianapolis now find themselves atop the AFC South. The two rivals split the season series, meaning the division title will come down to how these final few regular-season games play out.

The Tennessee Titans’ schedule sets up favorably as they’ll face Jacksonville, Detroit, Green Bay and Houston to finish out the year. If they go 3-1 during this final stretch, they’ll be in good shape to win the AFC South.

Tennessee gets back to work this weekend against the Jaguars as the team looks to bounce back from an ugly loss to the Browns last Sunday.

[Dov Kleiman]