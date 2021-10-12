Tennessee Titans Veteran Player Has Decided To Retire

A member of the Tennessee Titans has reportedly retired just five games into the 2021 season.

Ty Sambrailo, a veteran offensive lineman, was placed on the Titans reserve/retired list Tuesday afternoon according to an announcement from the team. The 29-year-old will hang up his jersey for good after a little over six years in the NFL.

Sambrailo entered the league back in 2015 when the Denver Broncos drafted him in the second round of the NFL Draft out of Colorado State. He opened that year at left tackle, but played in just three games before a shoulder injury knocked him out for the remainder of the season. The Broncos went onto to win Super Bowl 50 that February, earning Sambrailo a championship ring.

After playing one more year in Denver, Sambrailo was traded to the Atlanta Falcons in exchange for a fifth round pick. He played in 44 games over the next three seasons and even caught a 35-yard touchdown pass in 2019.

Sambrailo signed with the Titans prior to the 2020 campaign and played in 10 games with the organization before his season was cut short by an injury.

In 2021, Sambrailo took the field in four of Tennessee’s five games, making one start.

Sambrailo will officially end his career after playing in 71 games and making 19 starts in 6+ seasons in the NFL.

The Titans offensive line has had a bit of a rough time during the 2021 campaign and will only face a steeper uphill battle without Sambrailo as a possible depth option. Even with the struggles up front, Tennessee has gotten off to a 3-2 start.

The Titans will face one of their toughest tests on the first half of their schedule when they take on the Buffalo Bills next Monday.

