The Titans Have Made A Decision On Jadeveon Clowney

Over the past few weeks, Tennessee Titans star defensive end Jadeveon Clowney has had trouble staying on the field.

He missed a few weeks with a knee injury before returning to the field last weekend. Unfortunately, after not practicing all week, Clowney won’t see the field for at least another three weeks.

According to a report from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Titans placed Clowney on Injured Reserve. As a result, he’ll have to miss at least the next three games.

“The Titans made a number of roster moves leading up to Sunday’s game vs the Ravens, including placing outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney on Injured Reserve,” the Titans said in a statement.

The #Titans have placed pass-rusher Jadeveon Clowney on Injured Reserve after missing practice all week with a knee injury. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 21, 2020

Clowney signed a one-year deal with the Titans, worth upwards of $15 million, earlier this year. He had spent previous years with the Seahawks and Houston Texans.

He was expected to come in and be a dominant pass rusher for the Titans, but that hasn’t come to fruition through the first half of the season. With Clowney heading to IR, it looks like that might not happen at all this season.

The former No. 1 overall pick has struggled to make much of an impact for the Titans this season. He has yet to record a sack, though he consistently delivers pressure.

Tennessee is one of several AFC teams sitting at 6-3 with playoff hopes on the line.