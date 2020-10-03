There Appears To Be 1 Other NFL Game In Jeopardy Now

On Friday afternoon, the NFL announced a new date for the Pittsburgh Steelers-Tennessee Titans game.

Originally scheduled for this weekend, that game was moved to Week 7. Unfortunately, it sounds like that might not be the only game moved in the near future.

Saturday morning, ESPN’s Adam Schefter revealed the Titans had three more positive COVID-19 tests. With one player and two staff members testing positive for the virus, the total was brought up to 16 positive tests within the organization.

Not only did the positive tests force the NFL to move this weekend’s game, but the Titans Week 5 contest is now in jeopardy as well. Schefter noted there are “increased questions about the viability of next weekend’s Titans-Bills game.”

With this weekend’s Steelers-Titans game rescheduled, there now will be increased questions about the viability of next weekend’s Titans-Bills game. https://t.co/akuyfg6qCu — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 3, 2020

The NFL found an easy fix to scheduling concerns about this weekend’s Titans-Steelers game. The league pushed Steelers-Ravens to Week 8, giving Baltimore a Week 7 bye.

Then the league slotted Titans-Steelers in Week 7, eliminating the bye week for both teams. Unfortunately, moving the Titans-Bills game may not be as easy.

With the Titans bye week already gone, there isn’t much more wiggle room for the team – unless the league pushes back the playoffs.

Of course, this is all speculation. The Titans may not have any more positive tests beyond this weekend. That would give the team a chance to play Buffalo as scheduled in Week 5.

For now, Titans-Bills is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday afternoon.