There's 1 Popular Theory On NFL Executive's Shocking Firing

The Titans shocked the NFL world this Tuesday afternoon, firing general manager Jon Robinson.

Robinson has been the general manager of the Titans since 2016. He was signed to an extension this past February.

The timing of this move is interesting to say the least. This past Sunday, the Titans were blown out by the Eagles. Wide receiver A.J. Brown led the charge with eight catches for 119 yards and two touchdowns.

Brown was traded from the Titans to the Eagles this past April. It was a questionable move then and it may look even worse now.

Since the Titans were just dismantled by Brown this past weekend, the NFL world believes the organization used that as an excuse to move on from Robinson.

"Titans coach Mike Vrabel didn't want to trade AJ Brown. Jon Robinson did it anyway," Michael David Smith of ProFootballTalk tweeted. "On Sunday Brown had 119 yards and 2 TDs as his new team blew out the Titans. And now Robinson is paying the price."



"The AJ Brown trade got J Rob fired," the Locked on Titans podcast wrote. "Oh my god. I really cannot believe this one right here. They better have a GREAT plan for a replacement cause I remember the days before Jon Robinson. I bet Vrabel gave an ultimatum."

While this theory is interesting, there's no guarantee that's why the Titans moved on from Robinson.

"All jokes aside. I know the AJ Brown trade was a bad one but I think there’s something more to this Jon Robinson firing," former NFL cornerback Darius Butler said. "Winning teams heading towards the Playoffs don’t just fired their GM."

There was probably something else going on behind the scenes. At 7-5, the Titans are on track to win the AFC South.

Moving on from a general manager at this stage in the season is just odd.