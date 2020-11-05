Thursday Injury Update For Titans Star Jadeveon Clowney

It’s been a frustrating year for Titans pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney to say the least. Despite signing for the Titans at a discount, his impact has been pretty limited. But things are about to get all the more difficult for him.

According to NFL insider Mike Garafolo, Clowney is on pace to miss Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears with a knee injury. Worse still, the Titans will be on a short week before they play the Indianapolis Colts, and he is expected to miss that game too.

But some Titans fans might argue that Clowney’s absence will barely be felt. As mentioned earlier, his impact for the team has been limited at best.

Through seven starts, Clowney has 15 tackles, three tackles for loss, six QB hits, and and a forced fumble. But he has no sacks.

From NFL Now on @nflnetwork earlier: Sounds like the #Titans could very well be without Jadeveon Clowney Sunday vs. the #Bears and then possibly vs. the #Colts on a short week. (Also adding to this: he didn't practice today.) pic.twitter.com/O6yU2943md — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 5, 2020

Getting to the quarterback has been a bizarre obstacle to Clowney, who was hailed in 2014 as one of the best pass rushing prospects in years.

Instead, Clowney barely played his rookie season and failed to make an impact in his second year before finally having a breakout year in 2016. Clowney made three straight Pro Bowls for the Houston Texans, during which he recorded 24.5 sacks, but he never crossed the double-digit mark as a pass rusher.

Last year with the Seattle Seahawks he didn’t make an impact until the playoffs. In 13 regular season games, Clowney had just three sacks and 31 tackles, but did force four fumbles.

It’s been a pretty crazy year for everyone. But 2020 is looking especially such for Jadeveon Clowney.