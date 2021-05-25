Look: AJ Brown Reveals His Pitch To Julio Jones

We’re not sure if the Tennessee Titans want to trade for Julio Jones, but the team’s top wide receiver A.J. Brown definitely hopes they do.

This afternoon, PFF tweeted an audio message Brown sent to Jones on Instagram, trying to recruit the perennial Pro Bowler to Tennessee. Jones reportedly asked the Atlanta Falcons for a trade in March and said on Monday his time with the franchise is up.

In his message, Brown said he’s willing to ride shotgun with Jones if the 32-year-old wants to be the top option, or carry the load if Jones wants to be a supporting piece. Brown is not willing to give up his No. 11, but he certainly wants to play with Julio.

“We waiting on you over here,” Brown can be heard saying. “You said you want to win, right? We just need a couple more pieces. Trust me. Come vibe with me man.”

"We waiting on you over here. You said you want to win…" AJ BROWN’s PITCH TO JULIO JONES 🗣️pic.twitter.com/ehjRvlm4nJ — PFF (@PFF) May 25, 2021

The Titans are coming off back-to-back playoff appearances and have made the postseason three times in the last four years. They do need some additional help to be a true contender, but the pieces are in place to have a strong season, even without Jones.

Earlier today, former NFL general manager Mike Tannenbaum said on ESPN that he thinks Tennessee is the best spot for Jones.

“Well they lost Corey Davis, so they need a wide receiver to go with AJ Brown,” Tannenbaum explained. “If you’re Atlanta, you want him out of the NFC. If I’m Julio Jones, Ryan Tannehill is a really good quarterback. With Derrick Henry, that’s going to give their offense a chance to be explosive again. I think that fits on both sides.”