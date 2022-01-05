Titans Announce Decision On Star RB Derrick Henry

Derrick Henry has been out of action since Oct. 31 due to a foot injury. Fortunately, it sounds like the All-Pro running back is ready to return to the gridiron.

On Wednesday, the Tennessee Titans officially designated Henry to return from injured reserve. This is a clear sign they believe Henry will be ready to go for the playoffs.

The Titans’ decision to designate Henry to return from injured reserve comes just a day after ESPN insider Dianna Russini provided an encouraging update on the star tailback.

“Titans RB Derrick Henry is expected at practice tomorrow, per sources,” Russini reported. “After jogging on the grass last week in cleats, another great step towards his return. I was told there’s always a chance he can play against Houston, but realistically it is a long shot.”

Even if the Titans don’t activate Henry for this Sunday’s game against the Texans, it seems like he’ll be ready for the playoffs in two weeks.

The #Titans have officially designated RB Derrick Henry to return from injured reserve. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 5, 2022

The Titans could clinch the No. 1 seed in the AFC with a win this Sunday. That would give Henry an extra week to rest his foot before the team’s playoff run.

Before he went down with a major foot injury, Henry had 937 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns. Despite losing him for a large chunk of this season, the Titans managed to stay afloat.

With Henry now back in the mix, the Titans have to be considered a legitimate threat to win the AFC.