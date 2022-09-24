Titans Announce Decision On Wide Receiver Josh Gordon

DETROIT, MI - SEPTEMBER 23: New England Patriots wide receiver Josh Gordon was on the field getting loose about two and a half hours before kickoff. The New England Patriots visited the Detroit Lions in a regular season Sunday Night NFL football game at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on Sept. 23, 2018. (Photo by Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

The Tennessee Titans made a few moves this Saturday but none more notable than elevating wide receiver Josh Gordon to the 53-man roster.

Gordon, 31, was signed to the Titans' practice squad earlier this month. He received 18 snaps in the team's Week 2 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Even though Gordon has been elevated to the main roster for Sunday's game, there's no guarantee he'll play a large role on offense.

For now, the expectation is that most of the targets will go to Treylon Burks, Robert Woods and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine.

Over the past few years, Gordon has bounced around the league. Since 2018, he has played for the Cleveland Browns, New England Patriots, Kansas City Chiefs and Seattle Seahawks.

Gordon was an elite wideout in 2013, hauling in 87 passes for 1,646 yards and nine touchdowns.

Perhaps we'll see Gordon revitalize his career in Nashville.