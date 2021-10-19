The Spun

Titans Announce Encouraging Injury Update On OT Taylor Lewan

Tennessee Titans helmet sits on the field.NASHVILLE, TN - MAY 16: A helmet rests on the ground at the Tennessee Titans rookie camp on May 16, 2014 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

The Tennessee Titans just announced some positive news regarding offensive tackle Taylor Lewan, who taken off on a stretcher tonight.

Lewan went down late in the second quarter after he dove headfirst into a pile near the goal line. The veteran left tackle was eventually carted off the field immobilized on a backboard.

As he was wheeled off, Lewan gave a thumbs up to the crowd, sending fans into a frenzy. Thankfully, the Titans announced he has movement in all of his extremities.

Lewan is currently being evaluated for a concussion.

Anytime a guy goes down and has to be taken off on a stretcher like that, it’s beyond scary. We’re happy to hear Lewan is okay.

The Titans trail the Bills 20-17 at halftime on Monday Night Football. You can watch on ESPN.

