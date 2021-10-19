Titans Announce Encouraging Injury Update On OT Taylor Lewan

The Tennessee Titans just announced some positive news regarding offensive tackle Taylor Lewan, who taken off on a stretcher tonight.

Lewan went down late in the second quarter after he dove headfirst into a pile near the goal line. The veteran left tackle was eventually carted off the field immobilized on a backboard.

As he was wheeled off, Lewan gave a thumbs up to the crowd, sending fans into a frenzy. Thankfully, the Titans announced he has movement in all of his extremities.

Lewan is currently being evaluated for a concussion.

.@TaylorLewan77 is being evaluated for a concussion for the @Titans. Has movement in all his extremities — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) October 19, 2021

Anytime a guy goes down and has to be taken off on a stretcher like that, it’s beyond scary. We’re happy to hear Lewan is okay.

The Titans trail the Bills 20-17 at halftime on Monday Night Football. You can watch on ESPN.