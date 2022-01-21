Titans Announce Official Decision On RB Derrick Henry

One of the best players in the NFL is officially back. Moments ago, the Tennessee Titans activated running back Derrick Henry from injured reserve.

Henry has been out since Oct. 31 due to a fractured foot. Before he went down with an injury, he had 937 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on the season.

Speaking to reporters this week, Henry made it abundantly clear that he’s happy to be back on the field with his teammates.

“I’m just happy to be back and I’m appreciative of everybody that helped me get to be able to be back and contribute during the playoffs,” Henry said, via the Titans’ official site. “I am just happy to be back playing football.”

It’s unclear what Henry’s role on Saturday will look like. That being said, NFL Films senior producer Greg Cosell reported on the latest Ross Tucker Podcast that the Titans plan on giving their star running back at least 20 carries.

Henry’s return should give the Titans’ offense a massive boost this weekend.

When the Titans are at full strength, they have one of the most balanced offenses in the league. With Henry back in the lineup, Mike Vrabel’s squad has the necessary pieces to make a Super Bowl run.

The Bengals and Titans will kick off this Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET.