Titans Announce Roster Decision On Julio Jones

At 10-5, the Tennessee Titans boast the second-best record in the AFC. But they haven’t secured their playoff bid just yet. So will wide receiver Julio Jones be joining the Titans on their playoff push?

On Monday, NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported that Jones has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. He and linebacker Bud Dupree will have some hurdles to clear before Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins.

Jones’ first year with the Tennessee Titans hasn’t exactly been a productive one. He’s been limited to just nine games and hasn’t played particularly well over the past few weeks.

Jones has 26 receptions for 376 yards and not a single touchdown. All of those would be career lows if he doesn’t play another down this regular season.

The #Titans are placing WR Julio Jones and OLB Bud Dupree on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 27, 2021

Fortunately for the Tennessee Titans, their receiving corps might not be too badly affected by Julio Jones’ absence. Starting wide receiver A.J. Brown returned to the team this past week and promptly had one of his best games ever.

Brown had 11 receptions for 145 yards and a touchdown after a four week layoff, and proved to be the deciding factor in their 20-17 win over the San Francisco 49ers.

So it looks like the Titans might be in comfortable hands even if Julio Jones isn’t good to go this weekend.

That said, they would certainly like to be at full health come playoff time. Better to have Jones and not need him then need him and not have him.