Titans Announce Signing Of Veteran DB

The Tennessee Titans added to their defensive backfield today, signing a veteran cornerback.

Tennessee signed Greg Mabin, according to the league transaction wire. The 27-year-old cover man has actually had multiple stints with the Titans, and appeared in five games for the team last season.

In those five contests, Mabin made two starts and recorded 10 tackles and one pass defensed.

An Iowa alum, Mabin originally signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent back in 2017. Since then, he's appeared in games for five different franchises.

In 39 career games (seven starts), Mabin has compiled 51 total tackles, seven passes defensed and one fumble recovery.

With the Titans, he'll re-join a cornerback group that includes 2021 first-rounder Caleb Farley, 2020 second-round pick Kristian Fulton, 2021 third-round pick Elijah Molden and 2022 second-round pick Roger McCreary.

Tennessee also signed established veteran Buster Skrine earlier this offseason.