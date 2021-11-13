Titans Announce Tough News On WR Julio Jones

When the Tennessee Titans signed Julio Jones during the off-season. it was believed they’d have one of the best offenses in the NFL. However, injuries have derailed those aspirations.

The Titans have placed Jones on the injured reserve. The all-time great is dealing with a hamstring injury and will miss at least the next three games.

Jones, when healthy, has made a significant impact for the Titans this season. He’s caught 21 passes for 336 yards in six games.

Unfortunately for the Titans, they’ll be without their star wideout for the next three games. The soonest he can return is Week 14 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“The Titans placed receiver Julio Jones and safety Dane Cruikshank on Injured Reserve,” the team announced via TennesseeTitans.com.

“Jones was placed on the Injury Report after Thursday’s practice with a hamstring injury after not being on the report at the start of the week. Jones, who has played in six of the team’s nine games so far this season, will be required to miss at least three games while on IR.” Titans activate CB Kristian Fulton from Injured Reserve + place WR Julio Jones on IR Roster Moves 📰 » https://t.co/zNSyKsUe87 — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) November 13, 2021

The Tennessee Titans just can’t catch a break.

Earlier this season, Derrick Henry went out with a season-ending injury. Now Jones is back on the injured reserve.

Tomorrow Tennessee will take on another team dealing with a number of injuries: the New Orleans Saints. The Saints lost Jameis Winston to a season-ending injury a few weeks ago and will turn to Trevor Siemian the rest of the year.

The 8-2 Titans will clash with the 5-3 New Orleans Saints on Sunday.