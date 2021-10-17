Titans Announce Troubling Update On AJ Brown’s Status

The Tennessee Titans finally appeared to be getting back to full strength ahead of their Week 6, Monday Night Football match-up against the Buffalo Bills. However, some news on Sunday afternoon indicates that might not be the case.

Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown had been downgraded to questionable for Monday’s contest against the Bills, per team reporter Jim Wyatt. Tennessee designated him on the injury list with an illness.

No other information on Brown’s reported illness was given, but it’s clear that he’s trending in the wrong direction with just over 24 hours to go until the Titans-Bills game. Unless his health improves on Sunday night, Tennessee could be without one of its best pass catchers in the important primetime match-up.

The @Titans have added to their injury list today:

WR A.J. Brown (illness) Questionable. — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) October 17, 2021

The Titans have already battled multiple injuries at wide receiver to start the year. Brown and Julio Jones have missed time with various ailments, which has led to some issues for Tennessee’s offense.

When he has been on the field, Brown hasn’t gotten off to the strong starts of years past. In four games played, he’s hauled in 10 catches for 130 yards and one touchdown.

Despite his slower beginning to the year, the Titans would sorely miss Brown if he wasn’t able to suit up against Buffalo. The Bills boast one of the top defenses in the league through the first five weeks and should be able to key in on others if the 24-year-old wideout can’t take the field.

The Monday night between the Titans and the Bills will get underway from Nashville at 8:15 p.m. ET. Time will tell if Brown is available at kick off.