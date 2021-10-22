Titans Announce Update On OL Taylor Lewan After Scary Injury

Veteran offensive lineman Taylor Lewan suffered a pretty terrifying injury on Monday Night Football earlier this week.

Lewan left the Titans-Bills game in the second quarter. He appeared to suffer an injury after trying to give his offensive line an extra push. Lewan was eventually carted off the field after laying motionless for several minutes.

The Titans have since diagnosed Lewan with a concussion. He will miss this Sunday’s game between the Titans and Kansas City Chiefs, as a result. Kendall Lamm is expected to get the start in Lewan’s place.

We wish Lewan all the best in his recovery.

Lewan is OUT. — Paul Kuharsky (@PaulKuharskyNFL) October 22, 2021

The Titans, who are coming off a massive win over the Buffalo Bills, are gearing up for another tough AFC match-up.

Tennessee will take on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday. The Titans will need another big performance out of star back Derrick Henry to walk away with a win.

Andy Reid is well aware his team will need to slow down Henry to walk away with a win.

“He’s a great kid. He’s a good football player,” Reid told reporters, via Chiefs Wire. “To think that he’s carrying the ball as much as he is and year after year he’s putting up these numbers, it’s crazy. But he’s a great player. So, are you going to hold him to no yards? No, that’s not what’s going to happen. He’s going to get his yards and then you just have to limit it the best you can. You’ve got to tackle him. He’s a big man, but you’ve got to tackle him, and our guys know that.”

The Titans host the Chiefs this Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.