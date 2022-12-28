Titans Appear To Be Resting Key Players Against Cowboys

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 24: Derrick Henry #22 of the Tennessee Titans runs the ball during a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Nissan Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Titans defeated the Chiefs 27-3. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

The Tennessee Titans will be operating with something of a skeleton crew against the Dallas Cowboys tomorrow night.

Tennessee has officially ruled out eight players for the game. Among them are several key contributors, including defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons, offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere, safety Amani Hooker and linebacker Dylan Cole.

Star running back Derrick Henry is also listed as doubtful. Basically, any player who could use some rest is getting it, because Thursday's game does not mean anything for the team's playoff hopes.

At 7-8, the Titans are tied with the Jacksonville Jaguars atop the AFC South.

As long as neither team ties this week, next Sunday's Titans-Jags game is a winner take all matchup for the division title.

Tennessee has lost five straight games, but can win the South with a victory over Jacksonville in Week 18. That's what they are gearing up for, even if it means playing at significantly less than full strength this week.