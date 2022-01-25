Titans Are Reportedly Firing 4 Assistant Coaches

During his Monday press conference, Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel didn’t rule out the possibility of making some staff changes following the team’s playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals over the weekend.

Just a day after Vrabel spoke to the media, the Titans reportedly decided to part with a handful of assistant coaches.

According to multiple reports, Tennessee let go of four coaches on Tuesday. Those that got the boot were inside linebackers coach Jim Haslett, assistant defensive line coach Kenechi Udeze, assistant special teams coach Matt Edwards, and assistant strength and conditioning coach Mondray Gee.

Haslett is the most notable firing of the four. Prior to spending the last two seasons with the Titans, the 66-year-old was a former head coach of the New Orleans Saints, a former interim coach of the St. Louis Rams, and a defensive coordinator in New Orleans, Pittsburgh, St. Louis and Washington.

Udeze was another defensive assistant that Vrabel and the Titans opted to move on from. He spent just one season with the NFL franchise after one year as Vanderbilt’s linebackers coach in 2020 and helped turn Tennessee’s defensive line into one of the best units in the league.

Edwards spent the last four years with the Titans, primarily working with special teams. Gee was with the organization for the past three years.

The Titans went 12-5 during the regular season in 2021, despite a litany of injuries to key players. Vrabel overcame having to use an NFL-record 91 different players this year to lead Tennessee to the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

Unfortunately for the Titans, it was all for naught. Tennessee bowed out of the postseason in the divisional round with a turnover-heavy loss to the Bengals.

All Vrabel and the Titans can do now is hit the reset button as best they can before trying to bounce back in 2022.

