Titans Are Reportedly Signing Notable Linebacker

The Titans have reportedly plucked a notable linebacker from the Denver Broncos’ practice squad.

Tennessee has signed veteran linebacker Avery Williamson to their active 53-man roster, according to Broncos insider Mike Klis.

“LB Avery Williamson leaving Broncos to sign with Titans, where he will go on active 53-man roster per league source,” Klis reported via Twitter. “The veteran Williamson only with the Broncos a week.”

Williamson has plenty of experience and should be able to help out the Titans defense almost right away. He has 607 tackles and four interceptions during his professional career.

The Broncos were excited about adding Williamson to their practice squad last week.

Here’s what they had to say about the acquisition, via DenverBroncos.com:

The Broncos have signed inside linebacker Avery Williamson and wide receiver Josh Malone to their practice squad, the team announced Tuesday. … Williamson, an eighth-year player, was drafted in the fifth round by the Titans in 2014. He has started 85 career games and appeared in 94 contests, recording four interceptions, 17 passes defensed, five forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, 15.5 sacks, 607 tackles, 29 tackles for loss and 27 quarterback hits.

This is a pretty significant addition for the Titans and loss for the Broncos. It’s not too often players of his caliber land on a practice squad at this point in the season.

Williamson spent the first four years of his NFL in Tennessee. It’s only fitting he now reunites with the organization years later.