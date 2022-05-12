Titans Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Free Agent

(Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

The Tennessee Tians have signed defensive lineman DeMarcus Walker.

Walker's agent, David Canter of GSE Football, announced the news Thursday afternoon on Twitter.

Walker posted two sacks, 31 tackles, and seven quarterback hits in 13 games with the Houston Texans last season. The Florida native spent his first four NFL seasons with the Denver Broncos, who drafted him in the second round in 2017.

While Walker made four starts and collected a career-high 4.5 sacks during his final season in Denver, the 280-pound defensive end received more reps in Houston. Per Pro Football Reference, his snap rate increased from 33 percent to 43 in 2021 and 52 last year.

According to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson, Walker visited the Indianapolis Colts on Tuesday before meeting with Tennessee on Wednesday.

Walker will join a defensive line bringing back Jeffery Simmons, Denico Autry, Teair Tart, Naquon Jones, and Larrell Murchison.