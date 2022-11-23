Titans Assistant Todd Downing Breaks Silence After Arrest

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 11: Offensive Coordinator Todd Downing of the Tennessee Titans on the field before a game against the New York Giants at Nissan Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Giants defeated the Titans 21-20. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images) Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

On Nov. 18, Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested for driving under the influence. On Wednesday, he spoke to the media about this incident.

Downing started his press conference by apologizing to his family.

"I've put my family through some things they don't deserve, I have an amazing wife and son who love me unconditionally and don't want them to endure more than what I've brought on," Downing said, via Joe Rexrode.

Downing added that it's "devastating" that his actions brought negative attention to Tennessee's organization and coaching staff for the past few days.

"I believe in myself as a man and I believe I will answer the bell to lead this offense going forward," Downing declared.

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel announced Tuesday that Downing will remain the team's offensive coordinator.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a trooper "observed signs of impairment and the smell of an intoxicant coming from inside his vehicle" when they pulled over Downing.

Downing's status with the Titans could change depending on how his legal process plays out. He was unable to provide any details on his arrest.