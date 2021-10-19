The Tennessee Titans have a major opportunity to pick up a high-quality win in front of a national audience on Monday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills. As a result, Mike Vrabel has decided to pull out all the stops.

Late in the first quarter, the Titans decided to break out a trick play on special teams. Unfortunately for the Tennessee faithful on hand in Nashville, it didn’t go according to plan.

The Bills lined up to punt with just over three minutes to go in the first quarter. Titans wide receiver Chester Rogers fielded the ball cleanly at his own 34-yard line, but didn’t try to return it on his own.

Instead, Rogers flung the ball across the field to Tennessee cornerback Chris Jackson, who had run back from the line of scrimmage. Jackson made the catch and started to head upfield into Buffalo territory.

However, the play was pretty quickly nullified because Jackson had received the ball a full two yards in front of where Rogers had throw it from. Officials flagged the Titans for an illegal forward pass.

Here’s a closer look at the botched trick play:

Not even close to a lateral. Hilarious “fuck it” play pic.twitter.com/Ykqe200iYy — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) October 19, 2021

Following the penalty, the Titans began the drive on their own 29-yard line and quickly flamed out. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill threw an interception three plays later, which in turn led to a Bills field goal.

Vrabel deserves some credit for getting aggressive against one of the best teams in the NFL. However, to break out this specific trick play was more than a little risky and could’ve gone much worse than it did.

Time will tell if the Titans try to use trickery again to gain an edge sometime later in Monday’s game. Halfway through the second quarter, the Bills lead 13-10.

[Big Cat]