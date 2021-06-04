Former 1st Round Cornerback Announces Retirement From NFL

Cornerback Kevin Johnson, who signed with the Tennessee Titans this offseason, has officially announced his retirement from the NFL.

A first-round pick of the Houston Texans out of Wake Forest in 2015, Johnson played six years in the NFL. The first four were spent in Houston, followed by one in Buffalo and one in Cleveland.

In total, Johnson appeared in 64 games (25 starts) over six seasons. Injuries prevented him from playing a full 16-game slate more than twice.

Johnson finished his career with 199 total tackles, 22 pass breakups, two fumble recoveries and one interception.

Johnson had been one of several defensive backs the Titans acquired this offseason.

The team also signed Janoris Jenkins in free agency and grabbed Caleb Farley, Brady Breeze and Elijah Molden in the draft.