Titans Could Reportedly Be Facing A ‘Historic’ Punishment

On Wednesday morning, the Tennessee Titans reportedly had two additional players tests positive for COVID-19.

That brings the total of Titans players and personnel who tested positive up to nearly 20. Unfortunately, the positive tests might be just the beginning of the bad news for Tennessee.

According to a report from Titans beat reporter Paul Kuharsky, the Titans allegedly broke protocol by holding a practice after the NFL told the team to avoid team activities.

The NFL shut down the Titans facility on September 29. According to Kuharsky’s report, several players met for a workout the following day at a local high school.

Now a report suggests the Titans could see a “historic” punishment. According to Pro Football Talk, the Titans could reportedly face significant consequences.

From the report:

Given the news that the team apparently gathered to practice last week after expressly being told not to do so, the Titans could be facing a consequence the likes of which the NFL has never seen. There’s buzz in league circles of possible “historic” punishment for the Titans given the various violations.

If the Titans knowingly disobeyed the NFL’s rules it’s easy to see the league coming down with a significant punishment.

The NFL already sent a memo to teams suggesting it would take away team’s draft picks if they broke protocol. However, the NFL’s investigation into the Titans is ongoing and the league hasn’t made any official announcements.

Meanwhile, the Titans’ game against Buffalo this weekend is in jeopardy. Tennessee has not been able to reopen its facility due to positive COVID-19 tests.