Titans Get Significant Boost Before Game vs. Colts

This Sunday, the Tennessee Titans will take on the Colts in Indianapolis in a pivotal AFC South showdown. They’re getting a pretty significant boost on the offensive side of the ball for the Week 8 game.

The Titans enter Sunday’s AFC South battle having gone 5-2 up to this point in the season. They’ve started separating themselves from the rest of the AFC South, but the Colts aren’t going down quietly.

The Colts have stormed back into the AFC picture, winning three of four to improve to 3-4 on the season. It’s no secret a win against the Titans could go a long way in the AFC South race.

The Titans are getting a massive boost ahead of Sunday’s game. Offensive lineman Taylor Lewan has cleared concussion protocol and will be available to play against the Colts on Sunday. Whether he does or not remains to be seen.

#Titans LT Taylor Lewan says he has cleared concussion protocol: pic.twitter.com/mepTwJtYF2 — Kayla Anderson (@KaylaAndersonTV) October 29, 2021

Taylor Lewan suffered a concussion during the Titans’ 34-31 victory against the Buffalo Bills a couple weeks ago. He missed the Titans-Chiefs game last week after failing to clear concussion protocol. It sounds like he’ll be able to play against the Colts on Sunday.

Tennessee didn’t miss Lewan all too much last Sunday. The Titans stormed past the Kansas City Chiefs 27-3, limiting 206 yards passing and no touchdowns with one pick.

The Titans will try and do the same against Carson Wentz and the Colts this Sunday.