Titans GM Was Asked About The J.J. Watt Speculation

There’s no shortage of teams interested in recently released former Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt. The Tennessee Titans are one potential suitor.

The Titans know Watt very well. His 18 sacks in 15 games against Tennessee are the most Watt has had against any other opponent.

Also, the Titans are still looking to enhance their pass rush–the Jadeveon Clowney experiment failed miserably–so looking at Watt makes total sense.

Tennessee GM Jon Robinson confirmed today that his team has had some initial conversations with Watt’s representation after the three-time Defensive Player of the Year hit the market last week.

“We’ve had some contact,” Robinson said, via Pro Football Talk. “It’s early in the stages. We obviously know his skillset and what he’s meant to the Texans, having played against him twice [a year] and the type of player he is. So we’ll just kind of see how it goes like a lot of these guys that are becoming available over the next few weeks, see kind of where their interest is and make a determination if it’s an avenue that we went to go down and are we a fit, potentially, for some of these guys that become available.”

While Tennessee would be a sensible fit for Watt, the Titans will have stiff competition from all over the league.

Like we said, there are plenty of teams that could use the 32-year-old five-time Pro Bowler in 2021 and maybe beyond.