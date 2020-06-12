Arguably the biggest name left on the free agent market is star pass rusher and former No. 1 overall pick Jadeveon Clowney.

Over the past few weeks, Clowney has been connected to several teams. The Seattle Seahawks, Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans all expressed interest in the elite defensive end.

Cleveland reportedly has the largest offer on the table, but Clowney and his representatives haven’t accepted. Meanwhile, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said the team is “open” to Clowney returning.

On Friday morning, Titans General Manager Jon Robinson opened up about contract talks with Clowney. In a Zoom call with reporters, Robinson had a very honest response about those talks.

Unfortunately, there have been “no conversations” recently. Here’s what Robinson had to say, via the team’s official site.

“No conversations of recent. I think we’re going to continue to monitor it and see….I know he wants to play. [W]e would be a pretty good fit for him. There was some mutual interest there when we started the discussions, but I would say that really hasn’t grown legs since we spoke last.”

NFL teams won’t be able to report to training camp as usual this year, which could be impacting talks with the star pass rusher. However, it’s not a great sign that a deal hasn’t materialized yet.

Seattle reportedly offered Clowney a one-year deal worth $15 million.

Where will Clowney land next?