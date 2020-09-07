Titans Have Announced Jadeveon Clowney’s Jersey Number

Jadeveon Clowney is ready to get to work with the Tennessee Titans after signing a one-year deal last week.

Clowney’s free agency played out like a live-action thriller as several teams fought to land him last week. The Titans’ competitors were primarily the New Orleans Saints and Seattle Seahawks. The Baltimore Ravens were reportedly also in the mix.

But in the end, the Titans were the winners. Clowney is already in Tennessee as he gears up for the Titans’ Week 1 contest against the Denver Broncos next Monday for Monday Night Football.

Clowney’s number with the Titans has been revealed. The prominent edge-rusher has donned No. 90 for the entirety of his NFL career. But Clowney’s switching it up in Tennessee. The veteran defensive end will wear No. 99 for the Titans this season. Check out Clowney in his new number and uniform in the tweet below.

First look: Jadeveon Clowney will be wearing number 99 for the @Titans. pic.twitter.com/XBzX2hFwwX — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 7, 2020

There’s no question Jadeveon Clowney can be a difference-maker for the Tennessee defense. The real question is: can Clowney remain healthy and play with consistency?

Health has been a concern for the star defensive end these past few years. But a bigger concern is his motor. Clowney’s been criticized for taking plays off and disappearing in big games until pivotal moments.

The Titans clearly don’t share similar concerns. Tennessee expects big things from Clowney as the organization looks to make a playoff push this season.