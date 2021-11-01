Titans Have Made An Official Decision On Derrick Henry

Earlier today Mike Vrabel had to be the bearer of bad news and inform everyone that Titans star running back Derrick Henry would require foot surgery. Today, the team made the announcement that fans also didn’t want to hear.

On Monday, the Titans officially placed the two-time NFL rushing champion on injured reserve. He has 219 carries for 937 yards and 10 touchdowns with 117 yards per game – all of which lead the NFL.

Henry has led the NFL in rushing in each of the last two seasons. Last year he joined the vaunted 2,000-yard rushing club, finishing with 2,027 yards and 17 touchdowns.

The Titans may have a tough time living without Henry. Aside from quarterback Ryan Tannehill, the rest of the team has run the ball for a combined 16 times.

Mike Vrabel has said that the Titans intend to go with a committee of running backs moving forward. But they’ll be hard-pressed to find several running backs whose combined efforts can match what Derrick Henry can do.

Since going to the Titans in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft, Henry has been one of the best tackle-breakers in the NFL. Over the past four years, he’s posted over 1,000 yards from scrimmage and double digit touchdowns each season.

The Titans are comfortably ahead in the AFC South, owning a three-game lead in the division. But that lead may become harder to maintain without Derrick Henry.

Will the Titans still make the playoffs now that Henry is gone?