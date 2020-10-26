The Tennessee Titans made a surprising decision Monday afternoon. The organization has released veteran linebacker Will Compton.

The 31-year-old Compton was in his second stint with the Titans before getting released Monday afternoon. He spent the 2018 season with Tennessee before joining the then Oakland Raiders for the 2019 season.

Compton played in five games for the Titans this season. He was mostly a special teams contributor, totaling six tackles in five games.

Compton was a fan-favorite in Tennessee thanks to his podcast with Taylor Lewan. Lewan, of course, suffered a torn ACL last week, ending his season in the process. It’ll be interesting to see where Compton – and his podcast – goes from here.

The boy got released — Will Compton (@_willcompton) October 26, 2020

The Tennessee Titans look the part of one of the best teams in the league. After starting the season at 5-0, the Titans suffered their first loss this past Sunday in a defeat at the hands of Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

It was only a three-point loss, though. The Titans have plenty to be encouraged about, even following a loss. Tennessee should have no problem bouncing back this coming Sunday when the Titans travel to play the Cincinnati Bengals.

Looking ahead, the Titans are in a prime position to win the AFC South. Unfortunately for Will Compton, he won’t be apart of the process moving forward. The 31-year-old needs to find a new team to play for for the rest of the 2020 season.