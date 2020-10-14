Titans Have Reportedly Agreed To Linebacker’s Trade Request

Mere hours after getting a win with the Tennessee Titans, linebacker Kamalei Correa is on the move via a trade.

On Wednesday, NFL insiders Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero reported that Correa is being traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars. The move comes mere hours after the same reporters revealed that Correa formally submitted a trade request.

Correa was inactive for Tennessee’s 42-16 win over the Buffalo Bills on Tuesday. To date he has received only a few dozen snaps and has a handful of tackles on the season.

The former second round pick out of Boise State re-signed with Tennessee this past offseason on a one-year, $3.5 million deal. In his previous two seasons, he had 39 tackles, 8.5 sacks, 10 tackles for loss, 10 QB hits, two passes defended and a forced fumble with Tennessee.

The #Titans are trading LB Kamalei Correa to the #Jaguars, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. He stays in the AFC South. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) October 14, 2020

Correa was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in 2016. But his first two seasons with the Ravens were rather lackluster. It wasn’t until he was traded to Tennessee in 2018 that he really started to emerge.

It’s pretty clear with the way the season has started for him that Correa doesn’t have much of a place on Mike Vrabel’s team.

But perhaps now that he’s with the Jaguars, Correa will get more reps and make a bigger impact.

If Jacksonville are trading for him, they’re bound to give him something more than the nothing he’s getting now.