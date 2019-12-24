The Spun

Titans Insider Has Positive Update On RB Derrick Henry

Derrick Henry runs the football for the Tennessee Titans.NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 24: Derrick Henry #22 of the Tennessee Titans runs the ball and avoids the tackle from Jarrod Wilson #26 of the Jacksonville Jaguars at Nissan Stadium on November 24, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Titans defeated the Jaguars 42-20. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

When the Tennessee Titans battle the Houston Texans this weekend, the offense should have running back Derrick Henry on the field. Last weekend, the former second-round pick sat out due to a hamstring injury.

Henry has been nursing an injury for the past month. Since the Titans didn’t need to defeat the New Orleans Saints this past weekend to keep their playoff hopes alive, the coaching staff decided to let him rest for the season finale.

With a must-win scenario coming up this weekend for Tennessee, it appears Henry is ready to return to action.

According to Titans reporter Jim Wyatt, the offense had Henry back at practice on Tuesday.

This is a good sign for Henry’s availability this weekend against the Houston Texans.

Here’s the full injury report for the Titans:

In 14 games, Henry has carried the football 271 times for 1,329 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Henry is on track to earn a lucrative contract this offseason. After all, it can be argued that he’s the most important player on the Titans.

We’ll continue to provide updates on Henry’s status for this Sunday, but as of right now, it sounds like he’ll be active against the Texans.

