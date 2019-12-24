When the Tennessee Titans battle the Houston Texans this weekend, the offense should have running back Derrick Henry on the field. Last weekend, the former second-round pick sat out due to a hamstring injury.

Henry has been nursing an injury for the past month. Since the Titans didn’t need to defeat the New Orleans Saints this past weekend to keep their playoff hopes alive, the coaching staff decided to let him rest for the season finale.

With a must-win scenario coming up this weekend for Tennessee, it appears Henry is ready to return to action.

According to Titans reporter Jim Wyatt, the offense had Henry back at practice on Tuesday.

This is a good sign for Henry’s availability this weekend against the Houston Texans.

Here’s the full injury report for the Titans:

The @Titans had a scaled back walk-through practice today. Only the stretch period was open. The only player not on field in uniform: Kalif Raymond. Everyone else was present, including Adoree' Jackson, Adam Humphries, Corey Davis, Derrick Henry, Jeffery Simmons & Daren Bates — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) December 24, 2019

In 14 games, Henry has carried the football 271 times for 1,329 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Henry is on track to earn a lucrative contract this offseason. After all, it can be argued that he’s the most important player on the Titans.

We’ll continue to provide updates on Henry’s status for this Sunday, but as of right now, it sounds like he’ll be active against the Texans.