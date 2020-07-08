Stephen Gostkowski has been one of the most reliable kickers in the NFL for over a decade, but the 2019 season didn’t treat him too kindly. The three-time Super Bowl champion missed the majority of the season due to a hip injury.

Gostkowski opted to have season-ending surgery on his hip early in the season, resulting in special teams issues for the Patriots. Even though he’s had so much success with the franchise, Bill Belichick decided to not bring him back for the 2020 season.

Back in April, Gostkowski revealed his plans for this fall to Tom E. Curran, saying “I’m gonna try to play. It’s going to be tough to show teams what I can do right now or work out or do a physical, but I’m not too worried about it.”

There isn’t a huge market for Gostkowski at the moment, but it appears there is one contender that has the veteran kicker on its radar. During an interview on 104.5 The Zone, Tennessee Titans general manager Jon Robinson said the front office is thinking about adding Gostkowski to its roster.

Here’s what Robinson said about potentially signing Gostkowski, via PaulKuharsky.com:

“We certainly have confidence in Greg Joseph, I thought Greg did a great job for us, came in there at the end of last year and did a great job for us and helped us,” Robinson said. “It’d be his job to lose but we want as competitive a position there as possible. (Stephen Gostkowski) is another guy who’d we’d have to come in and check, but yeah, absolutely (we’d consider him.)”

Greg Joseph is currently the starter for the Titans, but it wouldn’t hurt to add some competition.

This past postseason, Joseph converted on all nine of his extra point attempts. He also made the only field goal attempt he took.

Joseph certainly has the advantage over Gostkowski in terms of age. However, the Titans might choose to go with a kicker with more playoff experience for the upcoming season.