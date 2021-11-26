Titans Make Decision On WR A.J. Brown

The Tennessee Titans have dealt with a lot of injuries to star players this year. But they’re hopeful that No. 1 wide receiver A.J. Brown won’t be watching Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots from home.

On Friday, the Titans announced Brown’s status for Sunday’s crucial game against the Pats. Brown has officially been ruled out of the game, as has running back Jeremy McNichols.

It will be the second game that Brown has missed this season. He missed the team’s Week 4 loss to the New York Jets.

When healthy, Brown has been absolutely essential to the Tennessee Titans. He leads the team with 46 receptions for 615 yards and three touchdowns – all the highest on the team.

With Julio Jones also out with an injury of his own and Derrick Henry done for the year, the Titans will be without their top four players in yards from scrimmage.

Players ruled OUT for @Titans on Sunday vs @Patriots: WR A.J. Brown

LB David Long

LB Rashaan Evans

OL Nate Davis

RB Jeremy McNichols

DL Teair Tart — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) November 26, 2021

It’s a pretty strong testament to the resilience of this Tennessee Titans team that they’ve managed to go an AFC-best 8-3 given their injuries. But Sunday’s 22-13 loss to the struggling Houston Texans could be a sign of things to come.

Luckily, the Titans have their bye in Week 13. After that, they play three of their final five games at home. If the Titans can just get healthy over the next couple of weeks, they can make a lot of noise in January.

The Patriots-Titans game will be this Sunday at 1 p.m. EST. It will air on CBS.