Titans Make Decision With Derrick Henry On Injury Report

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 18: Head Coach Mike Vrabel talks on the sidelines with Derrick Henry #22 of the Tennessee Titans during a game against the Buffalo Bills at Nissan Stadium on October 18, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Titans defeated the Bills 34-31. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry landed on the team's injury report earlier this week, leading to some speculation about his status for Week 9.

On Friday, any doubt surrounding Henry's status for this Sunday was put to rest. He doesn't have an injury designation for this weekend's game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Titans even listed Henry as a full participant in this Friday's practice.

Per the Titans' injury report, Henry is dealing with a foot injury. However, he told reporters that he's fine.

“My foot is fine. There’s nothing wrong,” Henry said, via Teresa Walker of the Associated Press. “I’ll be out there on Sunday playing. so, my foot is fine. There’s nothing to panic about. There’s nothing wrong with my foot — right or left. My foot is fine."

Hopefully, Henry's foot is fine. He proved last week just how lethal he can still be when healthy, rushing for 219 yards and two touchdowns.

The Titans will need Henry at his best on Sunday, especially with quarterback Ryan Tannehill listed as questionable.