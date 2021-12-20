Titans Make Important Roster Decision On WR A.J. Brown

The Tennessee Titans have been without wide receiver A.J. Brown since their Week 11 loss to the Houston Texans. The Pro Bowler was placed on injured reserve because he suffered chest, rib and hand injuries.

Fortunately for the Titans, Brown’s injuries aren’t serious enough to keep him out of action for the rest of the 2021 season. As a matter of fact, he could return to the team’s starting lineup very soon.

On Monday, the Titans designated Brown to return from injured reserve. This means the team officially opened up his 21-day window to return.

Brown’s return would absolutely help out the Titans’ passing game, especially with Julio Jones hurt yet again. In 10 games this season, the third-year wideout has 46 receptions for 615 yards and three touchdowns.

Even though Brown has been designated to return from injured reserve, he might not play this Thursday night against the San Francisco 49ers.

“The sense I got from asking around on this over the weekend was that AJ Brown is close to returning but the fact that the Titans play Thursday (rather than Sunday) might make this week a stretch,” ESPN insider Dan Graziano said.

If Brown doesn’t suit up this Thursday for the Titans, the next possible date for his return is Jan. 2 against the Miami Dolphins.