Titans Reportedly Make New Decision On WR Julio Jones

The Tennessee Titans have been without star wideout Julio Jones since Week 9 due to a hamstring injury. On Sunday, however, he’s expected to return to the team’s starting lineup.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Titans plan to activate Jones off injured reserve this Saturday. That would make him eligible for Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“The Titans plan to activate star WR Julio Jones off Injured Reserve today, source said, and he’ll play on Sunday,” Rapoport tweeted on Saturday. “The hamstring has healed, and Jones is ready for the stretch run.”

Earlier this week, the Titans opened Jones’ practice window. It was a telling sign that he was making significant progress in his recovery.

Now that Jones is ready to return, the Titans will have at least one of their star playmakers on the field for the final stretch of the regular season. Unfortunately, A.J. Brown and Derrick Henry are still on injured reserve.

Jones currently has 21 receptions for 336 yards on the season. He has not yet recorded a touchdown in a Titans uniform.

Perhaps we’ll see Jones get in the end zone for the first time this season on Sunday. After all, the Jaguars gave up 37 points to the Titans in their previous meeting.

Kickoff for the Jaguars-Titans game is at 1 p.m. ET.