The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Titans Might Be Getting A New Stadium: NFL World Reacts

A general view of a soccer field.NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - MARCH 06: A general view of atmosphere as over 25,000 fans attend an international friendly match in the SheBelieves Cup between USA and France at Nissan Stadium on March 6, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

Nissan Stadium has served as the home of the Tennessee Titans since 1999 and has hosted some of the most iconic moments in team history. But there are rumors that it could be getting a makeover – or replaced – in the near future.

According to Nate Rau of Axios Nashville, the Titans are “exploring” getting a new stadium. The report comes as talks between the Titans and the city of Nashville expand beyond renovating the 23-year-old stadium.

Per the report, the price of renovating the stadium recently skyrocketed – much to the surprise of the Titans and Nashville mayor John Cooper. The price to renovate the stadium has apparently doubled from the initial projected price of $600 million.

As a result, the Titans and the city are exploring whether simply building a brand new stadium would be more cost effective than renovating and updating Nissan Stadium. Judging by the reaction on Twitter, a lot of fans are in favor of the idea:

Not everyone is thrilled by the idea though. Some have pointed out that the taxpayers and PSL holders wind up getting the short end of the stick whenever new stadiums are built.

There’s also the matter of people being displaced by the massive amount of land set aside for news stadiums.

But there is also the fear that the Titans will simply up and leave for a city that gives them more money (such as when they moved from Houston to Tennessee in 1997):

Will the Tennessee Titans get a new stadium? Should they?

About Tzvi Machlin

Tzvi is a writer at The Spun.