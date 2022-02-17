Nissan Stadium has served as the home of the Tennessee Titans since 1999 and has hosted some of the most iconic moments in team history. But there are rumors that it could be getting a makeover – or replaced – in the near future.

According to Nate Rau of Axios Nashville, the Titans are “exploring” getting a new stadium. The report comes as talks between the Titans and the city of Nashville expand beyond renovating the 23-year-old stadium.

Per the report, the price of renovating the stadium recently skyrocketed – much to the surprise of the Titans and Nashville mayor John Cooper. The price to renovate the stadium has apparently doubled from the initial projected price of $600 million.

As a result, the Titans and the city are exploring whether simply building a brand new stadium would be more cost effective than renovating and updating Nissan Stadium. Judging by the reaction on Twitter, a lot of fans are in favor of the idea:

Now that the Chargers are in LA and Raiders in Vegas, the Titans have arguably the worst stadium in the NFL.

If the initial price of a renovation was going to be $600mil it makes way more sense to just go all the way with a new build. https://t.co/43yZBJuV8v — Lee Roy Jordan Stan Account (@CapstoneCowboy) February 17, 2022

Please replace that dump https://t.co/4bGUXoamK2 — Strait World Champs (@StraitVols) February 17, 2022

Not everyone is thrilled by the idea though. Some have pointed out that the taxpayers and PSL holders wind up getting the short end of the stick whenever new stadiums are built.

we're just going to be building multi-billion dollar stadiums for sports teams every 25 years, huh? https://t.co/gLD4mp4wYH — Chris Towers In A Taylor Swift Shirt (@CTowersCBS) February 17, 2022

No! Those of us how own PSL's get screwed over in this. We've already paid for the right to seats and a new stadium means we have to pay for the rights all over again and I'm sure at an incredibly high price. Plus those who own property in Nashville don't want to fund this. — Ashley (@ashbinks2588) February 17, 2022

There’s also the matter of people being displaced by the massive amount of land set aside for news stadiums.

…….*sigh

A new stadium in Nashville is gonna displace more people just like how Nissan did https://t.co/6QahHvztjF — the wolf of nashville. 🌍 (@wolf_bronner2) February 17, 2022

But there is also the fear that the Titans will simply up and leave for a city that gives them more money (such as when they moved from Houston to Tennessee in 1997):

The good news for Titans fans is this is an organization that negotiates in good faith and will definitely never leave their fans for greener pastures https://t.co/NxViZRjQKN — lukezim (@lukezim) February 17, 2022

Will the Tennessee Titans get a new stadium? Should they?