Titans, Mike Vrabel Getting Crushed For 4th Quarter Punt Decision

Mike Vrabel wearing sunglasses on the sideline.JACKSONVILLE, FL - SEPTEMBER 23: Head coach Mike Vrabel of the Tennessee Titans waits on the field before the start of their game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on September 23, 2018 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

The Tennessee Titans are trying to hold on and upset the New England Patriots in Foxboro. They lead 14-13 with less than five minutes remaining.

Neither team has scored in the second half. It has truly been a defensive struggle, with both teams coming up with key stops on recent drives.

The Titans appeared to be driving toward more points moments ago when they faced 3rd-and-3 at the New England 34-yard line. After quarterback Ryan Tannehill dropped the ensuing snap, it was 4th-and-5 at the 36.

Rather than go for it, the Titans elected to take a couple of penalties and punt to the Patriots. After two Tennessee infractions and one from the Patriots, the Titans punted from the 41.

The decision to eschew going for it was met with quick criticism.

New England has the ball back and is looking to drive for the lead. We’ll see if Tennessee’s decision to punt winds up hurting them.

Check out the end of Pats-Titans on CBS.


