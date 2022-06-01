Titans OC Names What's 'Great' About Malik Willis

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MARCH 03: Malik Willis #QB16 of Liberty throws during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 03, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

During the 2022 NFL Draft, the Tennessee Titans bolstered their quarterback room by selecting Liberty product Malik Willis. Although it's still early in the offseason, Willis is already making a strong impression on his coaches.

Speaking to reporters this week, Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing revealed that he's pleased with Willis' development so far.

Downing also complimented Willis' ability to approach every practice session with a positive attitude.

“He’s coming into a room that’s a comfortable learning environment for him,” Downing told reporters on Wednesday. “He’s able to ask questions, he’s able to process through some of the new stuff. And I think that what’s great about where Malik’s at is he’s got such a positive demeanor. And he approaches every day joyful to come to work. And that’s the start of it. There’s some things that we’re asking him to do that he’s never done before, and that’s going to, obviously, create a learning curve. I think he’s done a nice job of taking that in stride.”

Willis won't be asked to start this season for the Titans. They have a reliable starter in Ryan Tannehill.

That being said, Willis will have the chance to really polish his skills over the next several months.

If the Titans can get Willis to reach his full ceiling, he could become an exciting playmaker in the NFL.

[ Pro Football Talk ]