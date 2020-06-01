Titans OL Reacts To Team Sticking With Ryan Tannehill Over Tom Brady

For a time, there was a strong belief that the Tennessee Titans would win the Tom Brady free agency sweepstakes, before ultimately re-signing Ryan Tannehill.

But the Titans made their choice, sticking with the man who did just enough to beat Brady in the playoffs. And Titans offensive tackle Taylor Lewan is pretty pleased with the team’s decision.

In an interview with NFL Network, Lewan said he’s happy that Tannehill and believes he’s the right man to lead the team forward. But he also took a little jab Brady. He joked that Brady’s recent golf outing made the Titans players feel better about themselves.

“As far as Tom Brady coming, Tom Brady is the best football player of all time. There’s no argument there,” Lewan said. “He’s a really bad golfer which makes us all feel a lot better about ourselves. You watch the headlines, you become a fan…”

“At the end of the day, I’m happy that we stuck with Ryan,” he added. “I’m happy that Ryan is on this team because I think he’s the right guy for the job to get us to the next step.”

Asked #Titans tackle Taylor Lewan about the team sticking with Ryan Tannehill instead of diving into free agency and signing Tom Brady. Nice nod to Tannehill and some funny jabs at TB and #Titans coach Mike Vrabel. @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/m0jOJ51Lhf — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) May 29, 2020

The Titans definitely agreed with Lewan’s assessment. They rewarded him with a four-year, $118 million contract with $62 million guaranteed.

With the re-signing of rushing leader Derrick Henry along with the continued development of their young receiving corps, the Titans could do better than 9-7 for a change.

Did the Titans make the right move in picking Ryan Tannehill over Tom Brady?