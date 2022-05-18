Titans Open To Derrick Henry Extension: Fans React

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - DECEMBER 20: Running back Derrick Henry #22 of the Tennessee Titans caries the football against the defense of the Detroit Lions during the first quarter of the game at Nissan Stadium on December 20, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Derrick Henry is already under contract through the 2023 season, but that won't stop the Titans from thinking about a potential extension.

According to ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler, the Titans are "open" to the possibility of extending Henry's deal. A new extension would give Henry a long-term commitment while allowing the front office to lower his cap hits.

"He has two years left on his current contract, and running backs typically don’t get paid early, but I’m hearing the Titans are at least open to a possible new deal with Henry," Fowler said, via Titans Wire.

Unsurprisingly, Titans fans are pleased with this report from Fowler.

"Retire a Titan," one fan tweeted. "Love it."

"Good idea," another fan wrote.

Of course, there are a few fans who want to see how Henry performs this fall before a new deal is discussed.

Henry has $12 million base salaries for the 2022 and 2023 seasons. His cap hit for each year is $15 million.

When healthy, Henry remains one of the best running backs in football. However, he did suffer a major foot injury in 2021 that forced him to miss nine games.

Will the Titans extend Henry's contract? Only time will tell.