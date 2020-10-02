The Tennessee Titans are currently dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak in their locker room. As a result, the team had to place multiple players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Earlier this week, Tennessee placed outside linebacker Kamalei Correa, cornerback Kristian Fulton, defensive lineman DaQuan Jones, long snapper Beau Brinkley and tight end Tommy Hudson on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Reserve/COVID-19 list is for players who either tested positive for the virus or were in contact with an infected individual.

Moments ago, the Titans also placed wide receivers Adam Humphries and Cameron Batson on the list.

Humphries is by far the biggest name on the list for the Titans. In three games this season, the talented slot receiver has 15 receptions for 136 yards and a touchdown.

Titans add two more players to Reserve/COVID-19 List Details 📰 » https://t.co/YpSiY6395B — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) October 2, 2020

Tennessee’s schedule has been rearranged due to the team’s current outbreak.

This week will now serve as the team’s bye week. Its matchup with the Steelers that was originally scheduled for this weekend has been pushed back to Week 7.

Now the main concern for the NFL is that it finds a way to slow down the spread of the coronavirus in Tennessee. If the team continues to have new cases emerge in the clubhouse, its Week 5 showdown with the Buffalo Bills could be in jeopardy.

While we obviously want to see the NFL play every game possible this year, it’s more important that everyone stays safe during these times.

