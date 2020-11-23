Titans Player Was Stunned By John Harbaugh’s Pregame Move

A Tennessee Titans player admitted following Sunday’s win over the Baltimore Ravens that he was stunned by John Harbaugh’s pregame move.

Harbaugh was furious with the Titans for holding a pregame meeting at the midfield logo in Baltimore. He approached the Titans players and had to be restrained from Tennessee defensive back Malcolm Butler.

The Titans went on to win the game, beating the Ravens in overtime on a Derrick Henry game-winning touchdown run.

Following the game, Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown admitted he was stunned by Harbaugh’s pregame actions.

“They set the tone of the game from being out there from doing just that,” Brown said, via Mike Florio of NBC Sports. “They told us what type of game it was going to be. It was gonna be a physical game. People don’t think that that matters, but it definitely does.”

Tennessee beat Baltimore, 30-24, in a rematch of last year’s AFC Divisional Round playoff game.

“The coach just came over there and I was like, ‘Did he really?’” Brown added. “I was just in the way. I was in the wrong place at the wrong time. I was trying to keep the peace, you know, because they’re coaches, not like they’re players. I was just trying to keep everybody calm and separate everybody and get ready to play. Things were heated.

“Some words were said, and they said some words back. They kind of rushed the field like they were players. They definitely set the tone of the game. That’s when we what type of game it was gonna be, from right then.”

Another playoff game between these teams would be pretty fun.