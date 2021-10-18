Titans Make Decisions On WRs Julio Jones, A.J. Brown For Tonight’s Game

For just the fourth time this season, star receivers A.J. Brown and Julio Jones will both suit up for the Tennessee Titans in an important Monday Night Football match-up with the Buffalo Bills.

The two Pro Bowl pass-catchers have struggled to stay on the field consistently this year as minor injuries have sidelined each of them at one point or another. Jones missed the Titans third and fourth games, while Brown also sat out Week 4. Both players were dealing with hamstring injuries.

Everything appeared to be going according to plan to have Jones and Brown line-up together against the Bills on Monday night until Brown came down with a late week illness. He was downgraded to questionable on Sunday, just over 24 hours before the contest.

However, NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe reported a few hours before kick off that Brown is healthy enough to take the field. That means both he and Jones will be available for the Titans on Monday night.

Glimpse of Julio Jones and A.J. Brown warming up together in pregame. With a lot of focus on Derrick Henry, you gotta figure Titans will need several big plays in passing game from these guys. Titans need to protect Ryan Tannehill better to give him time to feed them. pic.twitter.com/GEj4iICISA — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) October 18, 2021

The Titans two top wideouts haven’t gotten off to the start that the organization hoped they would due to an injuries and lackluster performance from the team’s offensive line. Through the first five weeks, the two Pro Bowlers have combined for 22 catches, 334 yards and one touchdown.

Despite the underwhelming early season showing, Jones and Brown will be called upon early and often in Monday night’s game against the Bills. Buffalo looks to have one of the most explosive offenses in the league this year, so the Titans will need to score in bunches if they hope to keep pace.

The Monday Night Football match-up between the two AFC clubs will kick off from Nashville at 8:15 p.m. ET. The game will air on ESPN.

