Titans Receive Promising News About WR A.J. Brown

The Tennessee Titans have plummeted from the top of the AFC standings in recent weeks due to a number of injuries to key contributors. But on Thursday, the organization received some welcome news regarding the status of top wide receiver A.J. Brown.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Cameron Wolfe, the Titans expect A.J. Brown to return to the lineup for tonight’s game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Brown hasn’t played in a game since Week 11 and has been dealing with a chest injury that landed him on injured reserve.

The Titans designated him to return to action this week and he suffered no setbacks in practice, per Rapoport.

In the 10 games he has played this year, Brown has been the clear top pass-catcher on the Titans. He’s hauled in 46 receptions – on 78 targets – for 618 yards and three touchdowns, leading Tennessee in all major receiving categories.

The Titans passing game has struggled without Brown in recent weeks. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill hasn’t reached the 200-yard mark in his last three games and Tennessee has gone 1-2 during that span. Now at 9-5, the Titans have just a one-game lead in the AFC South.

Brown will suit back up alongside fellow wideout Julio Jones and try to kickstart the offense against a streaking 49ers team. Tennessee will be down a handful of starting offensive lineman, including Taylor Lewan and Roger Saffold, which will make the team’s playmakers even more crucial in the Thursday night matchup.

Kickoff for the Titans-Niners game is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET this evening.